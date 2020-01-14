Possible infectious disease treated at Ky. hospital

A possible infectious disease is being treated at a hospital in central Kentucky, Appalachian Regional Hospital says.

The hospital confirmed Tuesday that the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a possible infectious disease currently being treated at Barbourville ARH Hospital.

According to the release, Barbourville ARH is open and seeing patients as normal.

The hospital did not release specifics about the disease. It released the following statement.

“Barbourville ARH is working closely with the state health department and the CDC to follow all proper recommendations and current guidelines to ensure our patients receive the best of care, and others within our hospital remain safe.”

