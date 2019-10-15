Possible pay raises on horizon for Huntington mayor, City Council

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and City Council members could see a pay boost by 2021.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and City Council members could see a pay boost by 2021.

On Monday night, Council heard first reading of an ordinance that would increase pay after next year's municipal election.

If the ordinance passes, it would mean by 2021 that the mayor’s annual salary would increase from $85,000 to roughly $114,000.

In addition, Council members would see a 7 percent pay increase.

City officials say they want to make the payments comparable to other cities and the cost of living.

"The thought behind that is that it could also open the door for more people to run,” said Council Chairman Mark Bates.

City officials say they want to decide on pay increases as soon as possible so that anyone looking to run for mayor or council will know his or her prospective pay in advance.

