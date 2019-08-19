Potential school threat investigated in Calhoun County

The Calhoun County Schools Superintendent says that Calhoun Middle-High School will reopen as scheduled Tuesday after receiving information of a potentially dangerous situation for students.

According to Superintendent Kelli Whytsell, the investigation evidence proved that there is no immediate threat to the students or community.

The West Virginia State Police, Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies and school administrators responded to CMHS Monday after the information was received.

According to Whytsell, the students who were on the campus in Mount Zion for after-school activities were sent home and the campus was closed.

"Calhoun County Schools is committed to the safety and well-being of all students. We encourage students and the community to report any suspicious behavior. Every incident is taken seriously," Whytselll told WSAZ.

