Potholes create dangerous driving situations in Nitro

Patricia Fitch travels down Route 25 in Nitro often.

"Every day and numerous times every day cause I have an 8-year-old that I have to transport him back and forth to different things,” she said.

She also deals with the potholes along the road daily.

"Several different occasions when I have to swerve to miss it, but I have to hit the hole because there’s oncoming traffic,” Fitch said.

According to Nitro Mayor David Casebolt, the stretch of road from 19th Street to 41st Street has been in rough condition for the last few years and people trying to dodge the potholes has led to some dangerous driving habits.

"People actually instead of driving on the road will kind of move into the center lane so that’s a turn lane so it does cause a few problems down through there,” Casebolt said.

Fitch knows these scary situations all too well, and her car has taken a beating because of them. She says she had to replace a tire 6 months ago.

"Because if there’s oncoming traffic you have to swerve to miss the traffic and the potholes and it’s not good because we have to replace tires and suspension sometimes when it’s an everyday use,” Fitch said.

After a meeting with the department of highways Wednesday morning, city leaders learned that the road is on the states radar for paving; however, it likely won't happen until next spring.

"They recognize that there is a need there and indicated that they would put it on, get a quote see what the cost is going to be and then hopefully put it on for bids next year,” Casebolt said.

This would make all the difference for drivers like Fitch.

"Better about driving down the road and better about having to replace things on my car,” she said.

If selected, bids for new paving won't go out until February. But according to Casebolt, city workers will continue to go out regularly, weather-permitting, to patch potholes along Route 25.