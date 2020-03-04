Power bill scam calls flood the Kanawha Valley

An uptick in scam calls is threatening to turn your power off in the next half hour. These scammers claim the only way to save yourself is to call them back with a pre-paid credit card.

Charleston-area residents have been getting scam calls claiming to be able to turn the power off if a pre-paid credit card is not used to cover an overdue AEP bill.

The Public Service Commission said these calls have been made to a lot of people in the Charleston area during the past couple of days. The scammer claims to work for AEP, calling about an overdue bill.

The fake caller even has AEP as the caller ID and gives the resident 30 minutes to call another number back with the payment information. That number even has a fake AEP recording.

AEP said it will never ask for payment through a pre-paid card, call demanding payment within a couple hours or provide an unfamiliar phone number.

If you get one of these calls, you are told to immediately call Tennessee: 1-800-967-4237, Virginia: 1-800-956-4237, or West Virginia: 1-800-982-4237. You can also call the AEP on the number that's on your bill.

AEP said it has received more than 100 complaints about scam calls so far this year. It got more than 600 in 2019.

The Public Service Commission said it has dealt with similar scams on and off for years and it is now focusing on the Kanawha Valley.