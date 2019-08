More than 1,600 AEP customers are without power Monday afternoon in Charleston.

According to the Appalachian Power Outage Map, the the city's east end and and parts of Kanahwa City are in the dark.

The AEP website says that power is expected to be restored at 8 p.m..

A spokesperson for AEP is working to find out the cause.

