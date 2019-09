A Friday night game under the lights was looking kind of doubtful earlier Friday evening, but power has been restored at Spring Valley High School.

A transformer blew, temporarily knocking out power in the area.

The Timberwolves are taking on the Cabell Midland Knights in AAA action.

On the AEP outage map, the power outage appeared to be limited to a very small area.

Around 7:15 p.m., the game clock indicated kickoff would be underway within the next half hour.