Power outage impacts Charleston customers; More outages reported

Metro 911 disptachers confim to WSAZ a power outage is imapacting customers on Charleston's west end.

AEP is reporting more than 1,100 customers are impacted in the Randolph Street, Delaware Avenue, and Central Avenue area.

No word yet on a cause of the power outage.

There are a few other outages in the Charleston area impacting five or fewer customers.

There is also another power outage in the Winter and Lanham, West Virginia area. According to AEP's outage map the cause of the outage in that area is due to tree contact with a power line. That outage is impacting nearly 600 customers.

