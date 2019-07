A planned power outage has effected about 200 residents on Charleston's West Side.

At around 11:30 am, the power went out for residents on Central Avenue, 6th Street, Russell Avenue, and Hunt Ave. The stretch of the power outage covers about 6 blocks.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, this outage is due to planned maintenance and is expected to come back on at about 2:30 pm.