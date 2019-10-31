UPDATE | Power restored in Charleston

UPDATE 10/31/19 @ 10:30 a.m.

Power has been restored in Charleston, according to AEP.

A spokesperson for AEP said equipment troubles caused the Charleston outages Thursday morning, but they have been restored.

Customers in Cross Lanes have been notified of a planned outage for line maintenance.

ORIGINAL STORY

Over 1,700 customers are without power in Charleston Thursday morning.

According to the AEP outage map, sections of Charleston near the Elk River, Kanawha Boulevard East, and Bigley Avenue are impacted.

The estimated restoration time for the outages is 3 p.m.

