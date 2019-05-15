Power lines fall around school bus in St. Albans area

Power lines fell around a school bus in the St. Albans area Wednesday afternoon. No children were injured, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The incident, which was reported around 2:45 p.m., happened on Dry Ridge Road. That roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours as power crews remove the damaged pole which had split in half.

Power was out for thousands of customers in that area, according to the Appalachian Power website.

Children were being picked up at the scene by their parents, according to dispatchers. School officials say four kids were on the bus at the time.

The bus driver told WSAZ's Leanne Shinkle that he was only going about 20 mph when the pole fell.

“All of a sudden, I saw sparks," he said. "I heard a popping and crashing sound and then it’s on me. These wires fell down. I had the window cracked open to get a little air. Sparks were coming in on me. Kids started screaming. There was sparks. It’s like driving through fireworks. It was crazy.”

AEP crews say it's unknown what caused the pole to break. There is no official restoration time now, but an AEP spokesman says they're working to switch customers to another line to restore power to those in the immediate area.

Most customers are expected to have power soon. Replacing the pole itself could take several hours.

