Looking ahead to pre-holiday weekend travel weather

FRIDAY RECAP

The long travel holiday began in earnest on Friday with low ceilings, steady rains and brisk winds more nuisance than anything in our corner of the world. The morning quarter to half inch of rain enough to cause the usual traffic headaches on our interstates.

Now the wheels are in motion for another round of Saturday showers but this time with a twist! You see, early on Sunday morning one last burst of showers is likely to fall in wet snow form in much of West Virginia.

SATURDAY

First things first as where skies clear overnight for a few hours, frost and fog will form north of the I-64 zone. Points south will stay cloudy and dreary for the first light of day for buck hunters in the Bluegrass.

Saturday will see clouds lower and thicken with steady rain in Ohio and far North Kentucky late morning into afternoon while sporadic showers cross from Southeast Kentucky northward along I-77, I79 and Route 119. Those showers will be most common in the afternoon arriving in the Huntington-Ashland-Ironton area late morning then spreading into Charleston near noon. Mountaineer fans heading north for the noon kickoff at WVU will drive through some patchy dense fog early on. By kickoff in Morgantown, cloudy-hazy skies with a stiff breeze but no rain. Then the first showers look to arrive during the second half of the game. Highs near 55 in Charleston will scale back to 48 brisk degrees in Morgantown.

For Herd fans heading south, low clouds and fog on the turnpike in the morning will see rain reach the Beckley to Bluefield stretch by 10 a.m. with plenty of wet miles on the trip down to Charlotte. Game time temperature 50 with rain common so wet weather gear will come in handy.

As for Ohio State, my beloved Nits have a date with the Buckeyes with a noon kick at the ‘Shoe where the kickoff temperature will be a raw 40 degrees.. Second half sprinkly rains will turn steady and chilly for the 4th quarter. May the better team win!

SATURDAY NIGHT

One last surge of blustery showers will cross the region at night with just enough cold air likely to change rain to snow in Ohio into West Virginia pre-dawn Sunday. Odds favor melting wet snow for a few hours from Huntington into Ohio with a long enough burst of snow in the Charleston to Parkersburg and Charleston to Clay to Sutton zone for a grassy and rooftop coating in spots.

Meanwhile much of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Upshur, Randolph, Pocahontas and Greenbrier Counties will have a hard enough and long enough period of snow to awaken to a covering of white. Generally West Virginia low mountains should see an inch of snow with the ski lodges enjoying a 1” to 3” snowfall.

SUNDAY

A chilled wind will blow with sunshine and better travel conditions. Good news for hunters since the chill will be enough to sustain snow on the ground at mountain hunting lodges for opening day on Monday morning.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

After a frosted chill start sunshine will warm highs into the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the valleys. Good travel weather is expected through Tuesday!

WEDNESDAY

Blustery showers will have more wind than rain but the combination suggests some travel hassles as you venture over the mountains and through the hills to grandma's house!

