Pre-K students help clean up Hurricane City Park

A group of pre-school students are taking a lesson they learned in the classroom and putting it to good use.

About 30 students from Stepping Stones Academy in Hurricane spent Tuesday morning cleaning up Hurricane City Park.

About 30 students from Stepping Stones Academy in Hurricane spent Tuesday morning cleaning up Hurricane City Park.

The owner of Stepping Stones, Kim Harper, says the idea came from the parent of a student. She says the student's mom runs in the city park almost everyday and had noticed some of the trash that had piled up.

Harper says the students have been learning about the importance of recycling and how it helps protect the environment and thought this would be the perfect opportunity to take the students and allow them to get some hands-on learning.

The students spent about an hour going around the park and picking up different litter and trash.

"They were very excited about trash," said Kim Harper. "I have never seen so much excitement about trash. They couldn't get their gloves on fast enough and couldn't get to the trash quick enough. I don;t think the park has ever been cleaner."

Among the 30 students picking up trash was Ivy Ware. She talked about how the clean up helped the community and says she wants others to pick up trash whenever they see it.

"Animals survive, it makes everything look pretty and it helps humans survive," Ware said.

Harper says she hopes the kids have learned important lessons they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"What's really important is when we teach these things in the classroom or here, what we see is how that carries over at home," Harper said. "What we are excited to see is how this will carry over at home or how this will carry over to their neighborhoods or the next park they go to."

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards also stopped by to help the kids with their clean up.

The clean up comes at a great time. The spray-ground at city park opens on Memorial Day weekend.