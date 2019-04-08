Preparations begin for exterior Capitol Dome work

West Virginia's Capitol dome has been under repair on the inside, and now preparations are being made to begin exterior work.

Anyone who drives by the Capitol will see scaffolding going up ahead of the work that is set to begin in the next few weeks.

This is all a part of the bigger project to repair leaks inside the dome. Work inside is already underway.

The rotunda area of the Capitol has been closed for several months as crews have been working on preserving the structure.

