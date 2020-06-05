Preparing for college this fall

As high school graduates head to college this fall, everything looks different from what they originally envisioned.

'The Ultimate College Student Health Handbook'

Regardless if their school is heading back in person or staying online, freshman year can be challenging.

Dr. Jill Grimes, author of 'The Ultimate College Student Health Handbook' joined Taylor on Studio 3 to share tips on preventing homesickness in the fall, taking control of healthcare, and more.

Click here to purchase her book.