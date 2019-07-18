Preparing for potential heat-related power outages

As another summer heat wave takes over our region, crews are planning for potential issues, including power outages.

Our meteorologists are predicting blazing sunshine, sweltering heat, and temperatures in the mid-90s through the weekend. You can check the latest forecast here. An excessive heat warning will take effect at noon Friday.

Appalachian Power officials tell WSAZ there is not much they can do to prepare for potential power outages, but they have crews on standby to get the power back on as quickly as possible if it does go out.

Those officials say the electric grid is actually more stressed during the winter when people heat their homes than during the summer when they use air conditioning.

The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority scheduled an afternoon press conference to talk about how the county is preparing for the heat. We have a crew at the press conference and will provide updates.

