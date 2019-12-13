Pre-school classmates help friend celebrate her adoption ceremony

For one family this Christmas, it's not about what is under the tree but who is around it.

Tammy and Mike Gedeon officially adopted Gerri Darlene Gedeon, 4, on Dec. 11, 2019. Gerri's preschool classmates attended the adoption ceremony to cheer on their friend.

The Gedeons are celebrating their first Christmas with their newly adopted daughter, Gerri. They officially adopted her on Dec. 11, 2019.

Tammy and Mike Gedeon first started fostering Gerri at the beginning of the year. Both Tammy and Mike lost their mothers in January and say that Gerri came into their lives at the perfect time.

"A picture was sent to me of this precious little girl, and the minute I saw her, I knew she was mine," said Tammy Gedeon.

Gerri was 3 years old when she first came to the Gedeons. Her mother says she had been in several different foster homes before coming to them.

This isn't their first time fostering or adopting. The currently have two other children in their home they have legally adopted.

"We have legally adopted three children through NECCO," Gedeon said. 'We also have one we call our adoptive child. A piece of paper doesn't make something yours or not. It's your heart. I have other children that were fostered through our home through NECCO that are in my heart and will be forever. They are always going to be part of our family."

During Gerri's adoption ceremony, there was a crowd in the courtroom. Most of the people in attendance we all under the age of 5.

"We were at a parent-teacher conference and we said 'Gerri won't be at school on Wednesday. She is being adopted would you like to come?' " Gedeon said. "The teacher said that's a great idea. I said the children can learn how families are made because they are made in lots of different ways."

Gerri watched from the window that day from the courthouse as her preschool classmates arrived for her adoption ceremony.

The courtroom was filled with children from her school, NECCO workers, church members and Gerri's new family.

"They wanted to see Gerri get a mommy and daddy forever," Gedeon said.

A parent of one of Gerri's classmates made her a blanket with her name on it. The entire class made her a picture with a heart, made from all their fingerprints.

"She doesn't understand how much love this is showing because she is young," Gedeon said. "But one day we will have the pictures, and she will have the memories."

Gedeon also has biological children. She says the feeling she felt when the adoption became official is much like the moment she had her biological children.

''When they said this is your child, I felt the same feeling," Gedeon said. "She was absolutely born in my heart."

When Gerri was legally adopted, her name was changed. There is a special meaning behind it.

Her full name is Gerri Darlene Gedeon. The name Gerri came from Mike's mother and Darlene came from Tammy's mother.

Gedeon says she hopes that other families will consider foster care and adoption so they can feel the same feelings of joy and love that she and her husband have felt through the years.

"People say you're special because you can do this. No, those children are special," Gedeon said. "That's all they are looking for is love and safety and mom and dad and a forever home. It's easy. There's lots of babies waiting just like her."

For more information about foster care or adoption, click here.