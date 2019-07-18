Prescription disposal site permanently housed at W.Va. Capitol

A permanent prescription drug disposal site is being placed at the West Virginia Capitol so people wanting to dispose of medication can do so all year.

There was already a collection site at the Capitol for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, but the new location is permanent.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the plan Wednesday and said it is in collaboration with the Capitol Police.

Morrisey says the use of disposal sites can affect substance abuse rates by reducing the number of available pills.

This disposal site is at the Division of Protective Services Office in Building 1, Room 152-A.