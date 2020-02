President Donald Trump has been acquitted Wednesday of all charges in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial and will remain in office, the Associated Press reports.

Here's how senators in our region voted on the second charge, Obstruction of Congress:

Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio -- guilty

Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. -- not guilty

Joe Manchin, D- W.Va. -- guilty

Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. -- not guilty

Rand Paul, R-Ky. -- not guilty

Rob Portman, R-Ohio -- not guilty