Officers say federal animal cruelty law makes their jobs easier

For the first time animal cruelty is a federal felony, with penalties of up to seven years in prison.

President Trump signed a bipartisan bill Monday, expanding animal cruelty legislation signed by Obama in 2010.

President Trump signed a bipartisan bill Monday, expanding legislation signed by Obama in 2010.

For West Virginia, this means that it gives states extra help when prosecuting animal cruelty cases.

"It gives us another tool in our toolbox to enforce animal cruelty laws in West Virginia," said Charleston Police Cpl. Travis Bailes, who works with humane officers during bigger cases involving animal cruelty.

Acts of animal cruelty are already a felony in West Virginia and all 49 other states, but this new law could mean more resources for animal cruelty investigations. Under states laws if someone is caught for animal cruelty, they could spend up to five years in prison. But, under federal law, that number is up to seven years.

"If there is a case that is prosecuted within West Virginia and the federal government picks it up," Bailes said, "and prosecutes within the southern or northern district of West Virginia then the penalties can be affected."

One of the biggest changes will be in cases that cross state lines. The law will give multi-jurisdictional cases more tools to prosecute acts of animal cruelty to the full extent of the law.

"That would definitely help with jurisdiction along state lines, so say if an animal cruelty case would start in Kentucky and end in West Virginia or vice versa that would be something that could help the federal government pick up this offense," Bailes said.

The new bill relates more to the torture of animals rather than the neglect of animals. Bailes hopes this will curb more animal cruelty cases because he says studies show those who carry out cruel acts against animals are more likely to abuse people, too.