President Trump teases 'major' press conference Thursday

President Donald Trump is preparing Thursday to unveil national guidelines on when and how the country starts to recover from the sharp economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump is preparing Thursday to unveil national guidelines on when and how the country starts to recover from the sharp economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump used Twitter to tease a “major” press conference Thursday evening at the White House “to explain Guidelines for OPENING UP AMERICA AGAIN!”

As he does so, a bipartisan panel of lawmakers is urging him to heed the advice of public health experts.

The new guidelines are aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit places.

Ultimately, decisions on when to ease up will rest with governors.

The recommendations also will make clear that the return to normalcy will be a far longer process than Trump initially envisioned.

The White House briefing is scheduled for 6 p.m.

You can watch it live on WSAZ.com on the live events page.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.