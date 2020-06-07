President Trump tweets endorsement for Gov. Justice ahead of Tuesday's primary

In a series of tweets Sunday, President Donald Trump shared his support for West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and other state leaders ahead of Tuesday's primary.

In a tweet, Trump said, "Unlike Senator Manchin, Big Jim Justice was very loyal to your favorite President during Pelosi’s Impeachment Scam. Big Jim is doing a tremendous job for West Virginia. Vote for Big Jim!"

During his first term, Justice has touted his close relationship with Trump.

Last week he called the President to pitch holding the GOP Convention in West Virginia, though Justice later said the reality of that happening is very slim.

Trump also tweeted endorsements for Congressman Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) and Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.)

The tweets from the President are below.