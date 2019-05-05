President Trump weighs in on controversial Kentucky Derby DQ

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to give his outlook on a controversial disqualification that took the win from Maximum Security and gave it to Country House.

In the tweet, Trump blasted the decision by stewards for the DQ, saying the “best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

The President also suggested the decision to hand the win to Country House was motivated by political correctness, writing, “Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur.”

You can read the entire tweet below.

"The Kentuky Derby decision was not a good one. It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch. Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!"