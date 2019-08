A fixture at Blenko Glass has passed away.

Walter Blenko Jr., 93, president of the company and grandson of the founder, died Sunday morning at his home, according to the company.

The company posted the following statement on its Facebook page:

“He was our friend, mentor and leader. He will be much missed, having lived a full life of 93 years. We at Blenko Glass are saddened by the loss of Walter, but we are blessed to have known Walter.”