Presidential election betting possibly on the way to W.Va.

Presidential election betting could be coming to West Virginia, according to the assistant director of the West Virginia Lottery.

FanDuel, a New York City-based bookmaker and daily fantasy sports provider, has provided the service to some parts of the country.

Randy Burnside, the assistant director of the West Virginia Lottery, released the following statement Tuesday night:

“The markets were initially approved, however the West Virginia Lottery has asked FanDuel to refrain from offering the markets until we have time to fully work through the implications and research it further.”

