Prestonsburg committee exploring idea of creating new independent school district

It was about two weeks ago when the mayor of Prestonsburg made the announcement that the city was looking at creating an exploratory committee.

The committee would be tasked with looking at the positives and negatives of creating an independent school district within the city of Prestonsburg.

The mayor says he has no complaints with the superintendent of Floyd County Schools. He says it is time they explore the option.

The committee will explore the idea of building new schools inside the city limits.

With a new school system, school taxes within the city of Prestonsburg would then go to the new school district, meaning money could be taken away from the county schools.

"We were looking for an exploratory committee, if anybody was interested in being in on it, for an independent school", said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. "No complaints with the superintendent or anybody like that, we just think it's time that we at least take a look at it."

WYMT talked with Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins.

He says, 'we will continue to do what's best for the students of Floyd County, to serve them as best we can. And I feel like we do an excellent job of that."

Stapleton says this committee will be a long-term process that will not reach any conclusions in the near future.