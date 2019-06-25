Prestonsburg looking to punish those who leave animals in hot cars

A Prestonsburg businesswoman and animal rights advocate is pushing for an ordinance that would create punishments and fines for pet owners who leave their animals in a vehicle unattended on hot days.

Sheena Maynard, owner of Lou's Place for Pets, said she has seen a lot of people leave their animals in the car unattended and is tired of those people not being held accountable for what she says is animal abuse.

"As much as I want to travel with my dogs and take them cool places, putting them in harm's way is not being a good owner," Maynard said.

She said many people do not understand how much heat is trapped in a car when the sun is out, even with a cracked window... especially if the weather outside is up to 80 degrees.

"Inside of a car, it only takes about six minutes for a dog to die because of heat exhaustion," she said.

She took her concerns to the city council last week and they agreed.

"It's a great idea," said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

The mayor says the city would benefit from being able to address some of the issues with animal cruelty.

"It is going to give us an opportunity to have some legal standing for animals left in hot vehicles," Stapleton said.

He said the council is still working on the details and will need some time before the ordinance is ready for a first reading.

Maynard said this effort by a city is a step in the right direction and she hopes to see a ripple effect