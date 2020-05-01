Prestonsburg Police Department sees increase in traffic violations during stay-at-home order

With stay-at-home orders in place, many are staying at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But there's been an increase in leisurely driving, and the Prestonsburg Police Department says they have seen an increase in traffic violations.

"People don't have a particular destination, so you have people driving around leisurely and not paying attention. With more leisurely driving, you have more violations," Prestonsburg Police Sgt. Ross Shurtleff said.

The department also says they've seen an increase in fender-benders in parking lots and gas stations. To decrease traffic violations and accidents across the city, the police department has adapted to a different type of enforcement.

"We're focusing on community-based policing. We're focusing on being in neighborhoods, visible in shopping areas, because people have gotten more times on their schedules to do things on their own accords," Shurtleff said.

Prestonsburg Police also want to remind drivers to be vigilant and extra cautious on the roads to help avoid motor vehicle accidents.