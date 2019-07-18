Preventing high power bills during heat wave

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As an excessive heat warning goes into effect in the Tri-State, experts are sending out recommendations to keep power bills from increasing.
AEP Ohio's tips include:
- Turn off lights, fans and electronics when not in use
- Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs
- Unplug devices like phone chargers when not in use
- Use smart power strips for electronics
- Close window blinds to prevent the sun from increasing the temperature indoors
- Keep the thermostat to a minimum of 78 degrees while circulating the air with fans
- Caulk, weather-strip and insulate windows and doors
- Replace air conditioner filters because clean filters can lower energy consumption up to 15 percent
AEP Ohio also has a payment plan to spread the cost of heating and cooling over the year so customers can avoid seasonal bill increases, according to a press release.
Kanawha County residents can give their air conditioner a break by heading to the cooling centers and free pools in Nitro, St. Albans and Charleston.