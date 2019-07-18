Preventing high power bills during heat wave

As an excessive heat warning goes into effect in the Tri-State, experts are sending out recommendations to keep power bills from increasing.

AEP Ohio's tips include:

Turn off lights, fans and electronics when not in use



Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs



Unplug devices like phone chargers when not in use



Use smart power strips for electronics



Close window blinds to prevent the sun from increasing the temperature indoors



Keep the thermostat to a minimum of 78 degrees while circulating the air with fans



Caulk, weather-strip and insulate windows and doors



Replace air conditioner filters because clean filters can lower energy consumption up to 15 percent

AEP Ohio also has a payment plan to spread the cost of heating and cooling over the year so customers can avoid seasonal bill increases, according to a press release.

Kanawha County residents can give their air conditioner a break by heading to the cooling centers and free pools in Nitro, St. Albans and Charleston.