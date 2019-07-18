Preventing high power bills during heat wave

As an excessive heat warning goes into effect, experts are sending out recommendations to keep power bills from increasing.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 5:41 PM, Jul 18, 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As an excessive heat warning goes into effect in the Tri-State, experts are sending out recommendations to keep power bills from increasing.

AEP Ohio's tips include:

  • Turn off lights, fans and electronics when not in use
  • Replace incandescent light bulbs with LEDs
  • Unplug devices like phone chargers when not in use
  • Use smart power strips for electronics
  • Close window blinds to prevent the sun from increasing the temperature indoors
  • Keep the thermostat to a minimum of 78 degrees while circulating the air with fans
  • Caulk, weather-strip and insulate windows and doors
  • Replace air conditioner filters because clean filters can lower energy consumption up to 15 percent

AEP Ohio also has a payment plan to spread the cost of heating and cooling over the year so customers can avoid seasonal bill increases, according to a press release.

Kanawha County residents can give their air conditioner a break by heading to the cooling centers and free pools in Nitro, St. Albans and Charleston. Just click here.

 