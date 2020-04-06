Price gouging vs. inflation: knowing the difference

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says they've handled more than 500 consumer calls for action since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Send us every evidence of potential wrongdoing," said Patrick Morrisey. "We'll sort through that. We're going to try to be fair in how we enforce the law. If you've made a mistake and you're really screwing up and if you're trying to take advantage of our citizens, I'm going to throw the book at you."

If you remember shopping for a carton of eggs at the beginning of March, the price was likely somewhere around a dollar.

A dozen eggs now, could set you back as much as $3.

Yet, that doesn't necessarily mean price gouging.

"We’ve heard about that for beef, for chicken, for sanitizer, for water, for toilet paper, call our office let us know," Morrisey said.

In West Virginia, price gouging laws go into effect when the governor declares a state of emergency or state of preparedness. It means prices on essential goods or necessary products cannot exceed 10 percent of the price they were 10 days prior to the declaration.

In this case, that was Feb. 24.

"Fresh produce and other products that use to go to restaurants or go to the schools that the need for those types of products was down lower," Morrisey said. "But then if you flip it around and go to the grocery store, the need for other types of products is way higher."

However, there are exceptions. Like if a store or business can prove that their increase is due to higher prices from the supplier, through an invoice.

"There can be very serious penalties associated with price gouging," Morrisey said. "It could be a misdemeanor which means you spend time in jail, you may also get penalties under our Consumer Protection Act. You could also get it on the federal side, as well."

The West Virginia Attorney General is urging retailers to maintain as much consistency as possible.

That can be easier for big chains and harder for small mom and pop shops.

Consumers who feel as though prices of products aren't adding up are encouraged to speak with the store manager. You can also report any suspicious activity to the Attorney General's office.

They have a website set up where you can upload copies of receipts and other important information. Click here

You are able to make complaints through their consumer protection hotline at 1-800-368-8808.