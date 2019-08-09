Priest accused of inappropriate contact with two teens

Glenmary Home Missioners have removed a priest and recalled him to the society's Cincinnati headquarters.

Father David Glockner is accused of making inappropriate contact with two teenage volunteers.

Glenmary Home Missioners say two teenage girls were working on a construction project at Emmaus Farm in Lewis County, Kentucky.

That's when they say 84-year-old Glockner made inappropriate contact with them.

Within 24 hours, Glenmary President Father Dan Dorsey removed Father Glockner from service and reported the allegation to both the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the Diocese of Covington.

Glockner had been serving at Holy Redeemer Church in Vanceburg, Ky. in the Diocese of Covington, since 2012.

According to the Diocese of Covington, Father Glockner will be stationed at the Glenmary headquarters in Cincinnati while the matter is being investigated.

Glenmary Home Missioners say there have been no prior allegations of inappropriate behavior against Father Glockner in his 60 years with Glenmary.