Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

British news is reporting Prince Charles is self-isolating in Scotland.
Updated: Wed 7:14 AM, Mar 25, 2020

LONDON, ENGLAND (WSAZ) -- The first in line to the British throne has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

British news is reporting 71-year old Prince Charles is self-isolating in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales tested positive for the Coronavirus, while his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles was also tested, but does not have the virus.

According to a royal spokesperson, Prince Charles has mild symptoms but is in good health.

In recent weeks, Prince Charles still carried out a number of engagements in public.

No word released yet on whether other members of the royal family have been tested for the Coronavirus.

 