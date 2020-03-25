Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The first in line to the British throne has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

British news is reporting 71-year old Prince Charles is self-isolating in Scotland.

The Prince of Wales tested positive for the Coronavirus, while his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles was also tested, but does not have the virus.

According to a royal spokesperson, Prince Charles has mild symptoms but is in good health.

In recent weeks, Prince Charles still carried out a number of engagements in public.

No word released yet on whether other members of the royal family have been tested for the Coronavirus.

