Principal in viral audio recording with student to remain on administrative leave

A South Point Middle School principal who has been on administrative leave during an investigation into a viral audio recording between herself and a student will remain on leave through the end of the school year.

The South Point Board of Education made that announcement during a meeting Monday night. Board officials say the principal will remain on administrative leave as she’s afforded due process.

That principal has been on leave since an audio recording surfaced of her talking to a student. Click here for more.

Some parents felt her comments and the overall tone of the recording were inappropriate.

A teacher whose voice was recorded in the audio has been moved from her eighth grade class to a sixth grade class.

The school board president said they did everything in their power to give everyone a new start. He said the principal's contract is up the end of this school year.

The board president said during the meeting that five minutes of audio has split an entire community.

