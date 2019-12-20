Principal spreads holiday cheer by bringing the "Elf on the Shelf" to life

Students at Winfield Middle School were greeted by a familiar sight Friday morning, the "Elf on the Shelf - but this one was life-sized.

Principal Matt Shock was responsible for bringing the Christmas tradition to life.

It was a chilly morning for the elf, but Shock said it was well worth it to see the look on the children's faces.

Mr. Shock sat on the school's electronic sign and greeted each student and staff member as they arrived.

The principal says it was an easy way to spread Christmas cheer as the school prepares for its holiday break.

