Prison attack sends 2 inmates to the hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A prison attack sent two inmates to the hospital Tuesday evening, according to the spokesman with West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
He said it involved at least one makeshift weapon at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex.
A third inmate received medical attention at the facility.
The facility went on lockdown as standard procedure. An internal review is underway, and West Virginia State Police were notified.
No names have been released at this point.