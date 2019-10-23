Prison inmate killed in eastern W.Va.

A prison inmate was killed Wednesday at Huttonsville Correctional Center, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

Investigators say Allen Eugene Longwell, 53, died from apparent stab wounds. He was found unresponsive on the floor of his living area around 3 p.m.

According to the release, a makeshift weapon possibly used in the assault was found at the scene.

Medical crews tried to revive Longwell, and he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after he was found.

A possible inmate suspect has been identified. Investigators with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and West Virginia State Police are at the facility.

According to the release, Longwell, who was from New Martinsville, was convicted in November 1996 in Wetzel County and sentenced the next month on incest, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse by a parent resulting in injury charges.

He faced a minimum discharge date of July 2021.

