Pro-Trump hats worn by students blurred in high school yearbook

A teenager’s support for the White House was censored by his school when he wore a Make America Great Again hat in a yearbook photo.

Jeremy Gebhart's photo was blurred out of his high school yearbook. The school district said it was a mistake.

Jeremy Gebhart’s photo was blurred out in the school yearbook.

“I just think he wants to help our country and I think he is,” said Gebhart, who is 16.

Gebhart and his friend decided to show their support for the president during Littlestown High School's spirit week in October.

The photo landed in the school’s yearbook with some changes.

"They like blurred our hats out," Gebhart said.

The hats embroidered with “Trump: Make America Great Again” were photoshopped out.

“I was like ‘wow, do you see this?’” Gebhart said.

His mother was at a loss for words.

"I was infuriated because he wears that hat because he supports our president,” Lorraine Gebhart said. “He's not doing anything illegal whatsoever. He's wearing a hat of support."

Gebhart said he feels his rights have been taken away.

“Everybody has a First Amendment right to have freedom of speech, and they’re allowed to think what they want, say what they want, but they’re not able to take it away from other people,” he said.

Gebhart’s mother agreed.

“It’s very upsetting. Someone did this on purpose to blur out that Trump logo and make their own statement,” Lorraine Gebhart said.

Littlestown School District superintendent said “the mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print. We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech."

The Gebharts had a message for the school.

"It is OK to disagree with peoples' views but what's not OK is taking your freedom of speech and using it to take away someone else's,” said Lorraine Gebhart. “You did not silence us."

