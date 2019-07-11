Proctorville restaurant says it's first in decades to serve liquor in town

For the past 70 years if you wanted to pair a nice liquor with your pasta or pizza at a restaurant, Proctorville was not the place to be.

But now, Katimali's Italian restaurant proudly claims that it is the first restaurant in town to serve liquor in 70 years.

Anything up to 42 proof is fair game at the restaurant. The folks at Katimali's boast that you can pair mixed drinks with their pasta and pizza -- the only restaurant between South Point and Gallipolis that does.

Restaurant owners say in order to be allowed to serve liquor, they had to have a petition signed. So they went door-to-door until they got enough signatures.

And some customers we spoke with say they couldn't be more pleased.

"Good cold beer, you can't beat it," said Patrick Henderson. "I'm very satisfied. I plan on making a return visit. That's the first time I've ever been here."