Bryan Titman is a professional bull rider from East Bernard, Texas.

Bryan Titman in Studio 3.

Bryan turned down a football scholarship to make a career of being a bull rider.

He made his first PBR debut in 2011.

Bryan is ranked 58th in the broader PBR World Standings, and is currently number 8 in the Velocity Tour standings.

You can watch Bryan Friday and Saturday at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

