Propane tank causes explosion at church

No one was hurt after a church’s fellowship building exploded Sunday evening.

It happened at the Lick Creek Baptist Church along County Road 15 just outside of South Point.

Officials with the Perry Township Fire Department tell WSAZ a suspected propane tank leak caused the explosion and sent debris flying for several yards.

No one was inside when the building exploded, however several church goers were in the main building for an evening service when it happened.

Fire officials say Lawrence County 911 was flooded with calls from people who heard the explosion.