Proposal for 16-year term limits on lawmakers clears hurdle

A proposed constitutional amendment that would set 16-year limits on legislators in the Ohio House or Senate has cleared its initial hurdle.

Ohioans for Legislative Term Limits is the group seeking to close a loophole that's allowed multiple legislators to jump back and forth between the House and Senate after reaching the current eight-year limit in one chamber.

The group's goal is to place the amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot.

The Attorney General's office certified summary petition language as fair and truthful on Thursday.

The issue goes next to the state Ballot Board.

