Proposed Kentucky bill would limit phone use in car

Kentucky may be moving to hands-free phone use in cars.

Bill sponsor Rep. James Tipton, R-Taylorsville said his goal is to save lives and property. The "Phone-Down Kentucky Act" might also help folks kick their bad habits to the curb.

"With more people on the highways, with more people on their phones, it is more dangerous now," said Mike Kier, who drives on highways every day for his job.

House Bill 255 would make it illegal for anyone to hold a phone or any similar device with any part of their body. It also would outlaw watching, broadcasting and recording.

"I certainly use mine a lot, but I do use the hands-free and I think that's what we need to go to," said driver Billie Johnson,

If the car isn't legally parked, the law applies, which includes being stopped at red lights.

"Not paying attention to who's coming up behind you or when the light's going to change could really cause some issues," Johnson said.

The bill does make some exceptions for using the phone while driving, for example, to call 911 for help. But many in support of the bill said the goal is to move away from distracted driving.

"We've got some data in from Georgia already, they're seeing some reduction in accidents, reduction in fatalities," Tipton said.

He said the new law would make it easier for police to identify illegal use and enforce the law, but some have their doubts.

"Now with smartwatches and all of the things you can do hands-free in the car, I really doubt they'll be able to," said Jamie Carter, who has a one hour commute to work.