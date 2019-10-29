Proposed SNAP changes could take away free school lunches

Changes to the USDA's SNAP program could negatively affect more than 120,000 West Virginia households.

The proposed changes could take free lunches out of schools in all 55 counties. Each county has at least one school that qualifies for the USDA's Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which gives students two free meals a day.

Critics of the proposal fear the loss of the CEP, saying it would change who and how families qualify for the help.

Horace Mann Middle School Principal Sharon Tweedy said, "It could be really devastating. We have a lot of kids who depend on us for food. Additionally, you have kids who move in and out of the area."

The CEP is currently implemented by 43 of the state's counties. The Department of Education says West Virginia serves the most breakfasts in the nation.

Tweedy has noticed the benefits of the CEP, saying, "It makes an improvement in the classroom. They are more attentive, more awake, and they are ready to learn."

School cook Lisa Peal serves free meals to 450 students at Horace Mann a day, and she hopes to continue doing that.

"We've done our job," Peal said. "We've filled their bellies."