The Kanawha County Board of Education on Monday posted an electronic copy of the new proposed dress code policy for Kanawha County schools.

The Kanawha County Board of Education on Monday posted an electronic copy of the new proposed dress code policy for Kanawha County schools.

School leaders are changing the language of the policy to be more specific rather than just giving examples.

For instance, the current policy does not allow crop tops. But with the proposed version, it just states that all torsos must be covered at all times.

Piercings on body parts other than the ears will also now be allowed, as well as strapless blouses or dresses and ripped, torn or cut pants.

Officials say as long as no undergarments are showing and everything is appropriate and not a safety hazard, it will be allowed.

Each individual school will be able to make the call on what is appropriate. They also have the ability to adjust the restrictions but will use the policy as a base line.

The dress code policy has not been updated or revised since 2008 which is why the Board of Education decided to make an updated version.

Click here to see the proposed dress code.

"If the new policy is accepted, all must still 'contribute to academic experience and not detract from it,' " said Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman.

The public has until Oct. 24 to comment on the proposed version and then the board will vote on it.

