Proposed federal guidelines could impact local recovery home

The gray house on the corner of Lee Street East and Ruffner Avenue might look like just another home, but to those who live behind its red door, it’s a ray of hope.

"It’s been an amazing journey. I'm so so glad I made the decision to come to treatment. It's really, truly changed my life,” Amanda Glassman, a Rea of Hope graduate, said.

After facing addiction, Glassman lost custody of her two younger children Trevor and Braxton.

"When I lost my children it was like devastating, like devastating to me. I lost a piece of me,” she said.

Now almost 10 months clean and employed full-time, she graduated from the Rea of Hope recovery program today, and next month she will welcome her children home.

"I’m so so super excited. I can't even describe how excited I am,” she said.

But executive director Marie Beaver fears success stories like Glassman’s could be impacted by newly proposed Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration guidelines.

They would require all programs receiving SAMHSA funding to offer a pathway to medication assisted treatment, which use drugs like methadone and suboxone.

Rea of Hope is an abstinence based recovery home and half of their budget comes from SAMHSA.

"Abstinence treatment works. Does it work for everybody? No. But it works for us and we're very effective and we don't want to change that,” Beaver said.

Janis Cain is a Rea of Hope graduate and now works for the non-profit as a house technician. She came to the program detoxing from a drug used in medication assisted treatment.

Abstinence based treatment worked for her. Now she's one year and two months sober.

"I would've never been able to make it in recovery with somebody beside me with a lock box of suboxone,” Cain said.

If you wish to share your opinion on the proposed guidelines you can head to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. Comments will close on April 12.