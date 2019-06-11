Proposed holiday for childless called ‘I Didn’t Reproduce Day’ rejected in Wash. city

A city councilman in Washington proposed a holiday to celebrate people who don’t procreate, but the proclamation did not move forward.

Councilman Ron Peltier, second from left, did not get much support from fellow council members, and his proclamation did not move forward. (Source: Bainbridge Island City Council/KCPQ/Tribune/CNN)

Councilman Ron Peltier asked fellow Bainbridge Island City Council members to support a proclamation he wrote, designating the third Sunday in June as “I Didn’t Reproduce Day.”

Peltier wrote that those who defer or abstain from procreation make a special contribution to humanity and to our biosphere. He claimed each deferred human birth prevents 900 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere.

"Increasing population is the main driver behind climate change. Climate change is probably the biggest challenge and threat we face right now to the future of human beings on the planet,” Peltier said.

Peltier did not get much support from fellow council members, and the proclamation did not move forward.

"I think it’s very insensitive. Some people aren’t able to, some people make a choice not to - but that doesn’t mean they’re happy with the choice. It’s not something to celebrate,” councilwoman Sarah Blossom said.

Peltier later said the fact the proposed date for “I Didn’t Reproduce Day” coincided with Father’s Day was unintentional.

Copyright 2019 KCPQ, Tribune, Bainbridge Island City Council via CNN. All rights reserved.