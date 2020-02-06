Prosecutors nearing finish as last Weinstein accuser returns

Prosecutors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial are on schedule to rest their case Thursday after more than two weeks of testimony, including graphic accounts from six among scores of women who’ve accused him of vile behavior.

Harvey Weinstein departs a Manhattan courthouse on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The last of the accusers to testify, model Lauren Marie Young, is slated to return to the witness stand after telling jurors Wednesday that Weinstein stripped off his clothes, pulled down her dress and groped her breast in a hotel bathroom in 2013.

She’ll face more questioning from Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis, who so far has focused his cross-examination on inconsistencies between Young’s courtroom testimony and her previous statements to investigators.

