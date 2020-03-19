Protecting first responders during the coronavirus pandemic

First responders work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, but with a national shortage of the protective medical masks they wear, their safety is considered at risk.

"I'm looking for help. N-95 masks are something that providers use to protect a provider when people have flu-like symptoms. And unfortunately with what's going on in the nation, we are now using those quite often," said Cabell County EMS director Gordon Merry.

On Thursday, Merry went before the county commissioners to make them aware.

"Right now, we approximately have 200," Merry said about the N-95 masks. "But the problem is when we use them two at a time because there are two people in an ambulance."

Previously the state preparedness director sent a letter to the federal government -- concerned about the state's supply earlier this week. The state asked for 160,000 N-95 masks -- only to receive 2220.

Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday that the state was able to purchase some.

"Today 100,000 N-95 surgical masks we bought them from a private company in West Virgina for $570,000," Justice. "All of these will go to our law enforcement, first responders, and correctional officers that's about 30,000, and the other 70,000 will go to DHHR."

West Virginia University Health and Science Director Dr. Clay Marsh says it's important to protect our first responders.

"The purchases are done today of the masks, and the suits are going to save health care lives if we do run into problems with this disease, which we certainly will," Marsh said.

