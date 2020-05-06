Protective measures moved into Charleston city buildings

As West Virginia continues to make strides to reopen, county officials are being proactive in protecting Kanawha County employees and members of the public.

As part of the effort, sneeze guards and temperature gauges were installed in the Voters Registration Office, the Kanawha County Commission Planning Office and the Kanawha County Judicial annex.

Made by county employees, the sneeze guards are built from wood, acrylic and plastic. The temperature gauges are hands free, and all you have to do is walk up to the sensor. The LED light turns green for a normal temperature and red for a fever.

These gauges cost thousands of dollars, but the Kanawha County Commission paid for them with money from an emergency reserve fund. County officials say they're trying to be proactive and get protective measures as quickly as possible.

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says these are all put in place to help employees and members of the public, but everyone has to do their part to stop the spread.

"You know, you have to make sure you socially distance, you need to be wearing masks, you need to make sure that you are washing your hands, using hand sanitizer," Salango said. "This is going to take a community effort to stop the spread."

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford says social distancing markers could be coming to the floor of the judicial annex. County officials say to expect more news by next week on the additional protective measures being installed.

