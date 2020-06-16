Protesters voice support for maintaining Christmas lights tradition

Outside Jackson City Council chambers there arose such a clatter, as a crowd of protesters addressed an emotional matter.

"I'm heartbroken over it," protester Carla Wolford said.

Tuesday evening, the crowd voiced strong opposition to the notion that a beloved Christmas tradition might be cut.

"It's not just a light," Michelle Smith said. "It's the last thing you can do for your loved one."

Since 1996, Jackson residents have bought Christmas decorations from the Chamber of Commerce that have been displayed all over town as a memorial to loved ones.

Many of the protesters Tuesday night held signs with the names of loved ones their decorations are dedicated to.

City leaders say the custom is taking a toll on their electric bill and costing them $20,000 a winter.

The mayor says they're in a tough financial spot, not helped by the COVID-19 pandemic, and city council is looking at making cuts across the board, including ending the Christmas decoration program.

"We really don't have any money," council member Debbie Biggs said at a special meeting Tuesday night.

At the meeting, community members suggested collecting donations to help keep the custom going.

"The citizens might come together," former council member Ron Queen, who was dressed in a Santa suit, said. "We have a great community. They might come together this year and help pay for it."

Karisa Delay, president of Jackson's Downtown Association, said keeping all the decorations closer together downtown instead of spread out might make it less costly as well.

"They shouldn't come down," Wolford said. "They need to stay up."

They also discussed retiring older lights, which might be costing more than newer ones.

Another idea was to have a maximum number of lights, with people wanting new ones being placed on a waiting list.

No decision on what to do was made at Tuesday night's meeting. Council is expected to address the topic again at their next meeting Monday night.

